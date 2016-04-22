BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 McDonald's Corp reported a higher-than-expected rise in comparable sales at its U.S. restaurants as its all-day breakfast offerings brought in more customers.
Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.4 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 4.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $811.5 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 1 percent to $5.90 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.