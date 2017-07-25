FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
McDonald's U.S. same-restaurant sales beat estimates
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

McDonald's U.S. same-restaurant sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, helped by promotions on beverages as well as the launch of signature crafted sandwiches.

McDonalds' sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.9 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, beating the 3.2 percent increase analysts on average had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Global same-restaurant sales climbed 6.6 percent, the biggest increase in more than 5 years, helped by higher traffic across all segments.

Net income rose to $1.40 billion, or $1.70 per share in the quarter, from $1.09 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

McDonald's shares rose 2.1 percent to $155 in premarket trade. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.