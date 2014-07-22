BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
July 22 McDonald's Corp's quarterly profit slipped about 1 percent as comparable sales in its struggling U.S. business fell, hurt by lower consumer traffic.
The company's net income fell to $1.39 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose 1 percent to $7.18 billion, while global comparable sales were relatively flat, the company said.
McDonald's U.S. sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 1.5 percent. The U.S. business accounts for 30 percent of the fast-food giant's overall revenue. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.