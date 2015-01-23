BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
Jan 23 McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest restaurant chain, reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly sales as it struggled to recover from a food scandal in China and battled tough competition in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $6.57 billion from $7.1 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion