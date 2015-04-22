April 22 McDonald's Corp, the world's
biggest restaurant chain, reported an 11 percent fall in
quarterly revenue as it fights to recover from food scandals in
China and Japan and faces tough competition at home in the
United States.
In its first quarterly results under its new Chief Executive
Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's global comparable sales at
restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.3 percent.
Net income fell 32.6 percent to $811.5 million, or 84 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20
billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $5.96 billion from $6.7 billion.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)