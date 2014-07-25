(Refiles with correct name)
MOSCOW, July 25 Russia's consumer protection
agency has filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court seeking to ban some
of McDonald's Corp's burgers along with its milk shakes
and ice cream, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.
A regional branch of the consumer protection agency
Rospotrebnadzor asked the court to declare production and sales
of some products illegal due to "inappropriate physical-chemical
parameters," she told Reuters.
The lawsuit's list of contested products named the fast-food
chain's Royal Cheeseburger, Filet-o-Fish, Cheeseburger and
Chicken Burger but not its Big Mac burger.
McDonald's said in a statement it had not received any
complaint from the agency and had no information about the
lawsuit. It said its food was produced according to methods
approved by Russian authorities.
The lawsuit comes three months after the fast-food chain
decided to close its restaurants in Crimea, the Ukraine region
whose annexation by Russia in March triggered U.S. and European
sanctions. At the time, some Russian politicians called for all
McDonald's outlets in Russia to be shut.
The court will hold a preliminary hearing on Aug. 13 with
the key hearing likely to be scheduled for September, she said.
McDonald's was not immediately available for comment.
The fast-food company, which first opened in Moscow in 1990,
operates about 400 restaurants in Russia and sees the country
as one of its top seven major markets outside the United States
and Canada, according to its 2013 annual report.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)