(Adds background, further comments)
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, July 25 McDonald's burgers and shakes
may become the latest victims of worsening ties between Moscow
and Washington after a Russian consumer watchdog agency accused
the U.S. chain of sanitary violations.
McDonald's Corp, which opened its first Russian
restaurant in Moscow in 1990, became an iconic symbol of
flourishing American capitalism during the fall of the Soviet
Union.
But its Golden Arches may be in the Kremlin's crosshairs as
ties between Moscow and Washington have fallen to their lowest
point since the end of the Cold War with consecutive rounds of
U.S. sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
"We have identified violations which put the product quality
and safety of the entire McDonald's chain in doubt," Anna
Popova, the watchdog's head and Russia's chief sanitary
inspector, was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
The watchdog agency Rospotrebnadzor has previously been
accused of acting in the political interests of the Kremlin,
banning Georgian wine as Tbilisi strengthened ties with
Washington and spirits from Moldova after the former Soviet
republic boosted its drive to partner with the European Union.
A Moscow court told Reuters a regional branch of
Rospotrebnadzor had asked it to declare production and sales of
some McDonald's products illegal after the watchdog agency
carried out inspections of McDonald's restaurants last June.
The regulator says the company is deceiving consumers about
the energy value of its Cheeseburger Royales, Filet-o-Fish,
Cheeseburgers and Chicken Burgers and about nutritional value of
its milkshakes and ice creams.
Its also said in a statement that Caesar wrap sandwiches and
a vegetable salad were contaminated with coliform bacteria,
which indicates the likelihood of food poisoning.
McDonald's, which boasts of long lines at its restaurants
across Moscow, some of which sit in view of the Kremlin's red
walls, said it had not received any complaint from the regulator
and had no information about the lawsuit.
"For the 25 years that McDonald's has been working in the
Russian market, its main priority has been to provide quality
and safe products to our visitors," the company said by email.
It added that its calculations of energy and nutritional
value were based on the methodologies approved by state Russian
institution.
The court will hold a preliminary hearing on Aug. 13 with
the key hearing likely to be scheduled for September, the
court's spokeswoman said.
McDonald's operates about 400 restaurants in Russia and sees
the country as one of its top seven major markets outside the
United States and Canada, according to its 2013 annual report.
The fast-food chain has often become subject to boycotts in
various countries to oppose U.S. actions. In 2003, French
boycotted McDonald's to protest against the war in Iraq.
In April, some Russian politicians called for all McDonald's
outlets in the country to be shut after the company closed its
restaurants in Crimea, whose annexation by Russia in March
triggered U.S. and European sanctions.
(Writing by Thomas Grove and Maria Kiselyova, editing by David
Evans)