SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's NHN Entertainment
Corp said on Tuesday it was in talks with KG Group,
parent of electronic payment service provider KG Chemical Corp
, about potentially acquiring the South Korean unit
of McDonald's Corp.
KG Group submitted a letter of intent to acquire the
McDonald's unit and plans to be the acquiring party, while NHN
Entertainment is expected to help fund the acquisition, South
Korea's newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on
Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.
An KG Group official authorised to speak to media could not
be reached. NHN Entertainment declined further comment.
The potential interest follows submission of a letter of
intent this year by South Korea's CJ Group, a
food-to-entertainment conglomerate, to buy the unit.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)