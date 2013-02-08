UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 8 McDonald's Corp said on Friday that January sales at established hamburger restaurants around the world fell 1.9 percent, as fast-food chains fight hard for diners, who continue to spend cautiously due to lackluster economic growth in most major markets.
McDonald's warned last month that same-restaurant sales would be down. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a decline of 1.1 percent.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.