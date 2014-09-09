Sept 9 McDonald's Corp's sales at
established restaurants fell in every region in August, hurt by
a recent meat scandal in China and higher competition in the
United States.
McDonald's shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.
The company said on Tuesday that worldwide sales at
restaurants open at least 13 months fell 3.7 percent in the
month.
Analysts on average had expected a 3.1 percent drop,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Their estimate included a 2 percent decline in the United
States, a 2.1 percent drop in Europe and a 10.1 percent drop in
the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit that has been hard
hit by a food scare that drove away diners and forced the chain
to scramble to find new suppliers of ingredients for its Chicken
McNuggets and Big Macs.
