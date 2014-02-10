Feb 10 McDonald's Corp on Monday
reported better-than-expected global sales at established
restaurants for January as gains in Europe and China helped the
company offset weak numbers in United States, where customers
remained cautious in their spending.
McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue,
said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose
1.2 percent last month. That was above the analysts' average
estimate of a rise of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus
Metrix.
But in the United States, same-restaurant sales, a closely
watched gauge of performance, fell 3.3 percent, a deeper decline
than the 1.6 percent drop that analysts expected.
The company blamed the frigid cold and snow that hit large
parts of the country, but analysts said McDonald's U.S. patrons
continue to be pinched by the slow U.S. economy.
"It's the same story: the mid-to-low income consumer
continues to be frugal," said Edward Jones analyst Jack Russo.
McDonald's fared better elsewhere. Sales rose 2 percent in
Europe, which edges out the United States as its biggest revenue
market, and were up 5.4 percent in the Asia Pacific, the Middle
East and Africa (APMEA) region, helped by growth in China.
France and Britain were standout markets in Europe, while
Germany was a laggard.
Analysts expected Europe to be up 1.3 percent and for APMEA
to rise 2 percent.
McDonald's, which is grappling with tougher competition and
a lackluster global economy, warned last month that January
sales would be weak.
McDonald's shares fell 15 cents to $95.77 in early trading
on the NYSE.