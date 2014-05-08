May 8 McDonald's Corp on Thursday reported an increase in global sales at established restaurants for April, as gains in Asia offset disappointing sales in Europe and flat business in the United States.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1.2 percent last month. That was in line with analysts' average estimate for a 1.2 percent rise for April, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)