BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
Nov 10 McDonald's Corp said on Monday sales at established restaurants fell across all regions in October, hurt by stiff competition in the United States, economic and political upheaval in Europe and the fallout from a supplier scandal in China.
Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.5 percent last month, better than the average analyst estimate of a 2.2 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
MELBOURNE, March 15 London copper marked time on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to dictate direction in the dollar, with dissipating concerns over mine supply dragging on prices for the metal.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.