Aug 8 McDonald's Corp reported
lower-than-expected global sales at established restaurants in
July after a food scare forced it to temporarily withdraw menu
items such as Big Macs and Spicy McWings in China.
McDonald's shares were down 0.8 percent in premarket
trading.
The company said worldwide sales at restaurants open at
least 13 months fell 2.5 percent last month.
Analysts on average had expected a 1.1 percent fall,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
