March 9 McDonald's Corp's worldwide
sales at established restaurants fell 1.7 percent in February as
sales in the United States were hurt by "aggressive competitive
activity".
Sales at the company's U.S. restaurants open at least 13
months fell 4 percent last month, after growing 0.4 percent in
each of the two prior months.
February same-restaurant sales were down 4.4 percent in
McDonald's Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA)
business, which includes China.
That was an improvement from the 12.6 percent drop in
January, as declines related to the food scandals in China and
Japan eased.
Analysts on average had estimated a 0.3 percent fall in the
company's worldwide same-restaurant sales in February, according
to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. That
included expected declines of 0.7 percent in the United States
and 3.1 percent in APMEA.
