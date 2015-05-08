(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "third straight month" from "third straight quarter")

May 8 McDonald's Corp's worldwide sales at established restaurants fell 0.6 percent in April as the fast-food giant fights to lure back customers and boost sales.

Sales at the company's U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.3 percent last month, their third straight month of decline. The United States is McDonald's top region for profit.

Analysts on average had estimated a 1.8 percent fall in the company's worldwide same-restaurant sales in April, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. That included an expected 2.3 percent drop in the United States. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)