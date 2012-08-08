U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
Aug 8 McDonald's Corp reported on Wednesday flat sales in July at established restaurants around the world, as austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility pressured its results.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a gain of 2.3 percent at restaurants open at least 13 months for the world's largest hamburger chain.
U.S. comparable sales for July were off 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Brad Dorfman in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: