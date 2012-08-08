Aug 8 McDonald's Corp reported on Wednesday flat sales in July at established restaurants around the world, as austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility pressured its results.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a gain of 2.3 percent at restaurants open at least 13 months for the world's largest hamburger chain.

U.S. comparable sales for July were off 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Brad Dorfman in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)