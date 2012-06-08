June 8 McDonald's Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in May sales at established restaurants across the globe, and warned that austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility are pressuring its results.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said on Friday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent globally. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected them to rise 4.6 percent in May, while analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a 5.2 percent gain. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)