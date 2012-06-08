UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
June 8 McDonald's Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in May sales at established restaurants across the globe, and warned that austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility are pressuring its results.
The world's biggest hamburger chain said on Friday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent globally. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected them to rise 4.6 percent in May, while analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a 5.2 percent gain. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)