(Corrects headline to remove reference to the tweet being "purportedly fake")

March 16 A tweet from McDonald's Corp official Twitter handle said President Donald Trump was a "disgusting excuse of a president."

It was not immediately clear if the company's twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, had been hacked.

The tweet said "@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

The tweet has been removed. McDonald's was not immediately available for comment.