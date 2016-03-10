By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 A highly anticipated trial
over whether McDonald's USA could be on the hook for its
franchisees' alleged retaliation against employees who
participated in fast-food worker protests across the United
States began on Thursday.
At issue is whether Illinois-based McDonald's is a "joint
employer" of workers at its independently owned franchises, as
the National Labor Relations Board says. That would make the
company liable for any labor law violations by the franchisees,
which operate 90 percent of McDonald's U.S. restaurants.
The trial before an administrative NLRB judge in New York
has attracted national attention because it is expected to show
how the board's new standard for joint employment applies to the
franchisor-franchisee relationship, although the ruling in the
case will apply to McDonald's only.
In his opening statement, NLRB lawyer Jamie Rucker described
the level of control McDonald's has over its franchisees,
setting everything from cleaning requirements and the number of
seconds for order-taking to pre-packaged interview questions for
prospective hires.
"If McDonald's is involved in determining working conditions
at its franchised operations, it is responsible for what happens
to workers subject to those conditions," Rucker said.
Workers began filing complaints with the Washington-based
NLRB in 2012, saying that McDonald's and some franchisees
threatened, surveilled, disciplined and fired them for
protesting for higher wages and union rights in the
demonstrations.
The NLRB's general counsel issued complaints in 2014,
eventually consolidating a case for trial against the company
and franchisees in six cities.
McDonald's lawyer Willis Goldsmith said Thursday that the
company "is not now and never has been" a joint employer and
that its franchises are independent.
The company does not control who the franchisees hire or
their workers' wages, benefits or schedule, Goldsmith said.
The NLRB expanded its joint employment standard in August in
a landmark decision involving a Browning-Ferris Industries Inc
waste management facility that used workers from a staffing
agency. Under the old standard, a company had to have direct
control over employment conditions to be a joint employer, but
the new test considers indirect and unexercised control.
Finding that joint employment exists could make it easier
for workers and unions to win higher wages and better working
conditions since they would be negotiating directly with parent
companies.
The International Franchise Association, various companies
and Republican lawmakers have cast the new standard as an
existential threat to the franchise model on which many
businesses rely.
