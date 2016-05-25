(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)
LOS ANGELES May 25 McDonald's Corp has
temporarily closed its headquarters for the third year in a row
as worker wage protests targeted the fast-food company's annual
meeting, it said on Wednesday.
McDonald's, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, has encouraged
employees to work from home, spokeswoman Lisa McComb said in an
email. The company will host the annual shareholder meeting at
its headquarters campus on Thursday, with security personnel in
attendance as usual, McComb said.
Workers from McDonald's and other restaurant chains are
pushing for $15 hourly wages and the right to form a union.
Organizers say the McDonald's annual meeting protests will be
the biggest yet and run from Wednesday evening through Thursday
morning.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard
Chang)