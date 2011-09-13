(Changes dateline to Monaco)
* Says has "no political ambitions whatsoever"
* Sees signs of insurance price upturn
MONACO, Sept 13 Mike McGavick, chief executive
of Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer XL , has no plans
to stand for election to the U.S. Senate next year, he said on
Tuesday.
"I have no political ambitions whatsoever, my ambitions are
all about what XL can become," he told Reuters.
"We're having a lot of fun, it's a great time in the
market."
McGavick ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2006, and analysts
have said speculation he might quit his position as XL boss to
stand again next year was negative for the group's shares.
McGavick, speaking at the reinsurance industry's biggest
annual conference in Monte Carlo, said there were signs of an
upturn in insurance prices after a three-year decline driven by
intense competition between well-capitalised insurers.
"I think there already is some change in the market, and
it's broader than just the places affected (by catastrophes),"
he said.
"The question is will that continue to broaden?"
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; additional reporting by Ben
Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)