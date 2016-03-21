(Meredith McGehee is policy director of the Campaign Legal
Center The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Meredith McGehee
March 21 With the presidential primaries in full
swing, outside groups regularly outspend candidates' national
campaigns in advertising and advocacy. Super PACs and "dark
money" groups are running ever-increasing numbers of television
ads - without having to reveal to viewers the sources of their
money.
Why do supporters go to the trouble of creating
innocuous-sounding groups that fund all the ads? Because it
works.
Viewers are more likely to be persuaded by political TV ads,
several recent studies reveal, when the groups behind them are
undisclosed. The studies help explain why ads by secret
independent groups have become the vehicle of choice in the 2016
presidential election.
One 2015 study found "ads sponsored by unknown groups are
more effective than candidate-sponsored ads." The analysis,
conducted by the Wesleyan Media Project, found that disclosure
of donors reduces an ad's influence by "leveling the playing
field so that candidate- and group-sponsored attacks become
equally effective."
This report echoes the findings of a 2013 study by two
political science professors, Conor Dowling of the University of
Mississippi and Amber Wichowsky of Marquette University. They
found that "voters may discount a group-sponsored ad when they
have more information about the financial interests behind the
message." The study, as the authors noted, "has implications for
how (the failed) congressional efforts to require greater
disclosure of campaign finance donors may affect electoral
politics."
Recognizing that it makes a big difference when a viewer or
listener knows the actual sponsor behind an ad can help build a
strong case for why the Federal Communications Commission needs
to enforce on-air sponsorship requirements.
Even in the age of social media, television continues to
stand out as "the most influential medium when it comes to
voting behavior among all age groups and political
affiliations," according to a new study. So U.S. voters need to
know who is behind the political ads broadcast on television.
It is against the law not to identify the true sponsor. The
Communications Act of 1934 says that any paid advertisement must
announce who is paying for or furnishing the commercial. FCC
regulations also state that on-air sponsorship information must
"disclose the true identity" of the person or entity paying for
the ad.
This standard was applied in 1996, when the FCC's Media
Bureau unmasked the Fairness Matters for Oregonians Committee as
a front. The group ran a series of TV ads against a state ballot
proposition to increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco
products. The money behind the ads, it was revealed, had come
from the Tobacco Institute.
Since then, however, the Federal Communications Commission
has essentially stopped enforcing the required on-air
identification.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler recently failed to act on several
sponsorship-identification complaints awaiting action before his
panel. He has also refused to start updating regulations that
could govern the explosion of television ads run by unknown
outside groups in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010
Citizens United decision.
Yet, perhaps the strongest case for FCC action is the
Citizens United ruling itself. The Supreme Court recognized that
the messenger affects how viewers interpret the message. By an
8-to-1 vote, the justices upheld disclosure requirements. "The
First Amendment protects political speech; and disclosure
permits citizens and shareholders to react to the speech of
corporate entities in a proper way," Justice Anthony Kennedy
wrote in his majority ruling. "This transparency enables the
electorate to make informed decisions and give proper weight to
different speakers and messages."
Current FCC regulations, however, fall far short of helping
voters make informed decisions. Updating regulations to take
account of ads run by Super PACs and dark-money groups should be
a priority for Wheeler because the groups are already
influencing the 2016 presidential election.
When American voters watch political ads on TV, they have
the right to know who is behind them. As studies show, if voters
had this knowledge, it could affect the outcome of the 2016
election.
