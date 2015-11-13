SYDNEY Nov 13 Australia's third largest
residential property agent said it plans to raise A$130 million
($93 million) in an initial public offering that would make it
the only listed residential realtor and expose investors to a
market widely expected to contract.
In a statement on Friday, Sydney-based McGrath Holding Co
Ltd said it filed a prospectus to sell a 53.7 percent stake, or
72.1 million shares, for A$2.10 each, giving it a market
capitalisation of A$281.8 million.
The company plans to use the cash to buy its biggest
franchisee for A$52.5 million and fund an expansion into
Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, among other
areas.
It plans to list on Dec. 7, rounding off a year when the
volume of Australian initial public offerings has collapsed
after a record year in 2014. Companies have cancelled or delayed
at least A$3 billion of announced listings in a year in which
shares have fallen 7 percent.
Adding to the headwinds for McGrath and its shareholders are
expectations by many economists that Australia's residential
property market will slow or contract after years of
double-digit growth as banks hike lending rates to maintain
profit growth under tough new capital rules.
In its prospectus, McGrath said a report it commissioned
forecast residential sales volumes in the biggest state, New
South Wales, will rise in the next two financial years before
declining in the fiscal year 2018.
However, it added: "any potential downturn in sales volumes
is expected to be shallow, with the anticipated underlying
shortage of housing stock in Sydney expected to provide volume
support".
The company said its founder, John McGrath, will keep a 27
percent stake, worth A$76 million at the issue price.
($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars)
