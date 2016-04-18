By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, April 18
SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's No. 3 residential
real estate agent McGrath Ltd blamed fewer than
expected home listings for a profit downgrade on Monday, sending
its shares tumbling and sparking concerns about growth in the
country's red hot property market.
Although McGrath has just 3.2 percent of Australia's
fragmented residential real estate listings market, the warning
is feeding into fears Australia's property market is set to
flatline, or even fall, after years of double-digit growth.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange,
McGrath said it expects pre-tax earnings between A$26 million
and A$27 million ($19.9 million and $20.7 million) for the year
to June 30, down a sixth from the A$31 million it forecast in an
IPO prospectus in November.
"An unforeseen low volume of listings and sales started to
emerge in the latter part of March 2016," Australia's only
listed residential real estate agency said in the statement,
adding that the low volume had continued into April,
particularly in its home state of New South Wales.
Shares of McGrath fell as much as 34 percent to close down
31 percent at 90 cents, its lowest since listing, while the
broader market closed down 0.4 percent. The shares are
yet to trade at or above their issue price of A$2.10.
McGrath also cut its dividend target to 3-3.5 cents per
share, from about 4.5 cents per share, a reduction of up to
one-third.
"The price it listed at was an expensive multiple to begin
with, so it had high expectations, and they just haven't been
met," said Winston Sammut, managing director of property-focused
Folkestone Maxim Asset Management Ltd.
"This adjustment to earnings is based on a disappointment
with two geographic areas of Sydney. What if that trend spreads
elswhere?"
The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at
record low levels to drive the currency down and stoke
investment to offset a commodities downturn, but has warned that
some parts of the country's A$6 trillion housing market are
overvalued as a result.
The share price response also underscores heightened levels
of skittishness among investors towards newly listed companies,
Sammut added.
When the company listed in December, founder, CEO and 27
percent shareholder John McGrath said the property market had
hit a peak in the growth cycle but that the company depended on
sales volumes rather than high prices for growth.
($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)