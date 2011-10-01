Sept 30 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc has enlisted executive recruiters Heidrick & Struggles International Inc to help in their search for a chief executive for its recently spun off education business, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday in its online edition.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the situation, said executives of its education company, tentatively named McGraw-Hill Education, knew educational publishing players and recruiters would look outside that industry.

McGraw-Hill was unavailable for immediate comment.

Earlier this month, McGraw-Hill, agreeing to investor demands, decided to split into a markets data company that includes its Standard & Poor's ratings businesses and an education company for textbook publishing.

The breakup of the mini-conglomerate followed public demands starting in July from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund and hedge fund Jana Partners LLC for a broad reorganisation.

The groups suggested breaking up the company into more than two pieces to highlight the value of its individual equities, commodities and financial analytics units. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Ron Popeski)