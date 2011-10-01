Sept 30 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc has
enlisted executive recruiters Heidrick & Struggles
International Inc to help in their search for a chief
executive for its recently spun off education business, the Wall
Street Journal said on Friday in its online edition.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the situation,
said executives of its education company, tentatively named
McGraw-Hill Education, knew educational publishing players and
recruiters would look outside that industry.
McGraw-Hill was unavailable for immediate comment.
Earlier this month, McGraw-Hill, agreeing to investor
demands, decided to split into a markets data company that
includes its Standard & Poor's ratings businesses and an
education company for textbook publishing.
The breakup of the mini-conglomerate followed public demands
starting in July from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund and
hedge fund Jana Partners LLC for a broad reorganisation.
The groups suggested breaking up the company into more than
two pieces to highlight the value of its individual equities,
commodities and financial analytics units.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Ron Popeski)