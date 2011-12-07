* Says to buy back $500 million in shares

* McGraw-Hill Education to cut about 550 jobs

* Sees charge in Q4 (Adds details, background)

Dec 7 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc launched a new $500 million accelerated share repurchase program and said it will cut about 550 jobs in McGraw-Hill Education, taking it a step closer to the previously announced separation of its businesses.

In September, the New York-based parent of credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, had yielded to investor demand and agreed to split itself into two listed companies, McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education.

"Going forward, the company anticipates additional realignment to prepare for separation," McGraw-Hill said in a statement.

McGraw-Hill Education would reduce its executive ranks by about 20 percent and its workforce by about a tenth.

Most of the reductions are expected to take place in the fourth quarter.

The steps would save about $50 million annually, and put the company on track to cut costs by more than $100 million.

Post separation, McGraw-Hill Financial would cover five business lines -- S&P Ratings, S&P Capital IQ, S&P Indices, Platts and Commercial Markets.

McGraw-Hill Education, which would take over the company's publishing operations, would step up investment in digital education and move more of its business towards a subscription-based model, the company said in the statement.

The company expects to take a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)