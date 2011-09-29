* Talks to merge S&P Indices, DJ Indexes-source

Sept 29 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N is in advanced talks with CME Group Inc (CME.O) to merge the S&P Indices business with CME's Dow Jones Indexes, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal being discussed, McGraw-Hill would own the majority of the joint venture and manage it, while CME would own about 25 percent, the source said.

News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones & Co would also own a minor stake, the source said. CME bought 90 percent of the Dow Jones' namesake indexes business last year. News Corp was not immediately available for comment.

The deal, however, has not been finalized and the terms could change, the source said, adding that the talks have been going on for more than a year.

McGraw-Hill and CME declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, McGraw-Hill said it will divide itself into a markets data company that includes its Standard & Poor's ratings businesses and an education company for textbook publishing.

The breakup of the mini-conglomerate followed public demands starting in July from the Ontario Teacher's Pension Fund and hedge fund Jana Partners LLC for a broad reorganization. [ID:nL3E7KC27U] (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; editing by Carol Bishopric)