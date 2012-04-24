* Quarterly net income $123 mln vs $120 mln a year earlier

* Adjusted EPS 51 cents vs Street view of 48 cents

* Platts brand biggest driver of higher profits

* S&P credit ratings profit margin falls

* Spin-off of education business continues, at a cost (Adds analyst comment, S&P profit margin decline, stock drop)

By David Henry

April 24 The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc beat Wall Street estimates as it reported higher first-quarter profit on increased sales of commodity information from its Platts brand and better results from its financial analytics and Standard & Poor's stock index products.

But the New York-based company also reported lower profit margins from its credit ratings business where costs rose faster than revenue. And, executives predicted at least $133 million of costs to restructure and spin off its textbook and digital education unit this year.

First-quarter net income was up 3 percent to $123 million from a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time costs, including restructuring charges, net income was $144 million, or 51 cents a share.

Analysts had estimated the company would earn 48 cents a share, according to surveys by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S share. The stock fell 2.9 percent to $47.70 at the close of trading in New York. Financial stocks were up 2.3 percent for the day, as measured on the S&P Financial sector index.

"I think the market is not liking that costs at S&P were higher than expected," said Peter Appert, an analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. "It seems to me a bit of an over-reaction" given the surprising strong results overall, he said.

The adjusted results excluded $33 million, pretax, of costs to cut ongoing expenses and split the company into two publicly-traded companies this year -- McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education. The company projected another $100 million of such costs, including paying severance to dismissed employees, in the rest of this year, and said additional costs of $75 million are possible.

The company on Monday night received a ruling from the federal Internal Revenue Service that its planned spin-off of the education business to shareholders can be tax-free, CEO Terry McGraw said in a conference call with analysts.

McGraw declined to rule out the sale of the education business but said McGraw-Hill expects to make a public filing on the spin-off details "very soon" and could finish the deal as early as October. The unit, which sells textbooks for elementary and high schools and universities, last year had $2.3 billion of revenue and $320 million of operating income.

The spin-off plan was announced last year after institutional investors pressed McGraw to hurry up with steps to boost the stock price of the company founded by his great-grandfather.

Though McGraw-Hill has been best known for its Standard & Poor's credit ratings and its textbooks, the latest results were lifted by Platts commodity information and the S&P Capital IQ business, which provides data and tools for financial analysis, as well as licensing of S&P stock indexes to investment managers.

Platts drove profits in the company's commodity and commercial businesses up 64 percent, adding $25 million to pretax operating income, or more than half of the improvement from a year earlier. The surge came on only a 13 percent rise in revenue, showing the unit's operating leverage.

Platts sells commodity market news and price data, some of which is used in long-term contracts. More than 90 percent of Platts revenue is from subscriptions.

Capital IQ and the stock index unit added $11 million in operating income. Profits from credit ratings declined by $4 million, or 2 percent, to $186 million, which was still the most of operating income reported from any single business line. Credit rating profit margins fell to 40 percent of revenue from 43 percent a year earlier.

McGraw said the smaller profit from credit ratings was due largely to spending for new employees to issue more bond ratings in emerging markets.

"That might be a smart decision to make from management's standpoint, but the market did not like it," Appert said.

The company said share buybacks during the year reduced average shares outstanding by 8.3 percent. The smaller share base transformed a 20 percent increase in adjusted net income into a 30 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share.

McGraw-Hill shares were up 9 percent this year through Monday, about the same as the broader stock market. The stock climbed 24 percent in 2011 while the market was flat. The shares outperformed last year on the outlook for Capital IQ and potential value from splitting the company, as well as increasing confidence that new regulations will not squash Standard & Poor's ratings profits.

The new regulations are a consequence of bad ratings on mortgage-related bonds in the credit bubble from S&P and competitors Moody's Investors Service, which is owned by Moody's Corp, and Fitch Ratings, which is jointly-owned by Paris-based Fimilac and New York-based Hearst Corp.

The agencies generally have been winning lawsuits brought by investors who said they lost money because of the bad ratings. McGraw-Hill said legal costs for the ratings business declined in the quarter from the last three months of 2011, but were higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)