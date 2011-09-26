Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue nearly doubles
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
Sept 26 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc said it may face civil charges from U.S. regulators alleging violations of federal securities laws with respect to its Standard & Poor's Ratings Services unit.
The Wells Notice sent to the company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Staff may recommend a civil lawsuit against the unit for a 2007 collateralized debt offering, McGraw-Hill said in a statement.
The staff may also recommend that the SEC seek civil money penalties.
Regulators send Wells Notices to companies or people to alert them of the likelihood that the government will file an enforcement action against them.
Companies or people being investigated have the right to argue why they should not be charged by filing a "Wells Submission." (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
Feb 7 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kI8Q82 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).