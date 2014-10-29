(Corrects third paragraph to make clear that quarterly adjusted
operating profit, not profit before items, rose 24 percent)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 29 The parent of Standard & Poor's
on Wednesday said it was in "active" settlement talks with
federal and state regulators over its ratings on six commercial
mortgage-backed securities.
McGraw Hill Financial Inc took a $60 million charge
in the third quarter for a possible accord, which is unrelated
to the U.S. Department of Justice's $5 billion lawsuit against
S&P.
The charge contributed to a 12 percent decline in McGraw
Hill's profit from a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit,
however, rose 24 percent, topping analysts' forecasts and
sending McGraw Hill's share price to a record high.
In July, McGraw Hill had disclosed that it had received a
"Wells notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
indicating that the regulator might file a civil enforcement
action over the securities, which were issued in 2011.
On a conference call, Chief Executive Officer Douglas
Peterson said the possible settlement would resolve that matter,
as well as investigations by the attorneys general of New York
and Massachusetts, Eric Schneiderman and Martha Coakley.
S&P spokeswoman Catherine Mathis, SEC spokesman John Nester
and Schneiderman spokesman Matt Mittenthal declined to comment.
Coakley's office had no immediate comment.
Separately, S&P said the SEC had decided not to take any
enforcement action following a three-year probe into its ratings
for a 2007 offering, Delphinus CDO 2007-1.
S&P's commercial mortgage-backed securities business
suffered a setback in July 2011 when the rating agency
discovered a methodology error and withdrew its ratings on a
$1.5 billion commercial real estate offering that Citigroup Inc
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc arranged.
The Justice Department lawsuit arose from activity predating
the 2008 financial crisis.
Filed in February 2013, that lawsuit accused S&P of
inflating its ratings to win more business from issuers and
failing to downgrade troubled mortgage-backed debt fast enough.
That case is being handled in Santa Ana, California, and a
trial is not expected before September. Many U.S. states are
pursuing similar lawsuits in their respective courts.
S&P's main U.S. rivals, Moody's Corp's Moody's
Investors Service and Fimalac SA's Fitch Ratings, do
not face similar lawsuits.
In the third quarter, McGraw Hill profit fell to $190
million, or 69 cents per share, from $215 million, or 77 cents a
share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company said operating profit adjusted
for items was $1.02 per share. Analysts on average expected 94
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 10
percent to $1.26 billion.
In afternoon trading, McGraw Hill shares were up $1.09, or
1.3 percent, at $86.79 after rising as high as $87.64.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York,
Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C. and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in
Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)