(Adds Massachusetts attorney general comment, updates share
price)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 29 The parent of Standard & Poor's
on Wednesday said it was in active settlement talks with federal
and state regulators over its ratings on six commercial
mortgage-backed securities.
McGraw Hill Financial Inc took a $60 million charge
in the third quarter for a possible accord, which is unrelated
to the U.S. Department of Justice's $5 billion lawsuit against
S&P.
The charge contributed to a 12 percent decline in McGraw
Hill's profit from a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit,
however, rose 24 percent, topping analysts' forecasts and
sending McGraw Hill's share price to a record high.
In July, McGraw Hill disclosed that it had received a "Wells
notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
indicating that the regulator might file a civil enforcement
action over the securities, which were issued in 2011.
On a conference call, Chief Executive Douglas Peterson said
the possible settlement would resolve that matter, as well as
investigations by the attorneys general of New York and
Massachusetts, Eric Schneiderman and Martha Coakley.
S&P spokeswoman Catherine Mathis, SEC spokesman John Nester,
Schneiderman spokesman Matt Mittenthal and Coakley spokeswoman
Jillian Fennimore declined to comment.
Separately, S&P said the SEC had decided not to take any
enforcement action following a three-year probe into its ratings
for a 2007 offering, Delphinus CDO 2007-1.
S&P's commercial mortgage-backed securities business
suffered a setback in July 2011 when the rating agency
discovered a methodology error and withdrew its ratings on a
$1.5 billion commercial real estate offering arranged by
Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The Justice Department lawsuit arose from activity predating
the 2008 financial crisis.
Filed in February 2013, that lawsuit accused S&P of
inflating its ratings to win more business from issuers and
failing to downgrade troubled mortgage-backed debt fast enough.
That case is being handled in Santa Ana, California, and a
trial is not expected before September 2015. Many U.S. states
are pursuing similar lawsuits in their respective courts.
S&P's main U.S. rivals, Moody's Corp's Moody's
Investors Service and Fimalac SA's Fitch Ratings, do
not face similar lawsuits.
In the third quarter, McGraw Hill's profit fell to $190
million, or 69 cents per share, from $215 million, or 77 cents a
share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company said operating profit adjusted
for items was $1.02 per share. Analysts on average expected 94
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 10
percent to $1.26 billion.
In afternoon trading, McGraw Hill shares were up $1.40, or
1.6 percent, at $87.10 after rising as high as $87.64.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York,
Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C. and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in
Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)