UPDATE 6-Intel to buy Israeli driverless car-tech firm Mobileye for $15 bln
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
Feb 4 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations, hurt by lower revenue in its ratings business.
The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income fell to $173 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $190 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* Boeing, CDB Aviation Lease Finance announce order for 30 737 max 8 airplanes