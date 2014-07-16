July 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
decided to settle a pending lawsuit with the U.S. Department of
Justice (DOJ) and is open to paying about $1 billion to settle
it, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with
the matter.
The DOJ filed a $5 billion lawsuit against S&P, a unit of
McGraw Hill Financial Inc, in February 2013 accusing
the agency of inflating ratings for mortgage bonds to boost fees
from issuers.
While a settlement of $1 billion would fall short of the $5
billion sought by the Justice Department, the ratings agency
does not want to admit wrongdoing, the Journal said citing the
people. (on.wsj.com/1jNVRww)
S&P had earlier called the lawsuit "meritless" and said the
DOJ was wrong in its claim that the ratings were "motivated by
commercial considerations." (reut.rs/1cIyEFj)
Representatives of S&P and the DOJ were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Eric Walsh)