NEW YORK, June 3 A federal judge ruled that
lawsuits by 16 U.S. states accusing Standard & Poor's of
fraudulently inflating its credit ratings belong in state
courts, rejecting the McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit's
argument that they should stay in federal court.
Tuesday's decision by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in
Manhattan is a setback for S&P, which faces a greater potential
for multiple judgments, conflicting rulings and higher legal
bills by having to defend against more lawsuits.
Furman ruled almost one year after the U.S. Judicial Panel
on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated the cases before him,
saying it would promote efficiency.
The lawsuits generally accuse S&P of inflating ratings on
structured finance securities to win more business from issuers,
even as it touted its ratings independence and objectivity.
Most were filed in February 2013, when the U.S. Department
of Justice filed its own $5 billion lawsuit against S&P. That
case remains pending in Los Angeles federal court.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)