April 25 Standard & Poor's suffered a legal
defeat late on Wednesday when a Connecticut federal judge said
that state's lawsuit accusing the credit rating agency of
inflating its ratings to win business belongs in state court,
not federal court.
In his decision, U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill said
S&P and its parent McGraw-Hill Cos waited too long to
try to move the lawsuit, which began in March 2010.
He rejected the defendants' argument that the Feb. 5, 2013
filing against them of 13 similar lawsuits by other states in
other jurisdictions started the clock on a new 30-day period in
which they could move the Connecticut case.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said he is
pleased with the decision, and that the state is "prepared to
litigate the matter in Connecticut Superior Court, where it
belongs."
S&P spokeswoman Catherine Mathis said: "The timeliness
grounds for the ruling do not apply to the more recently filed
actions by other state attorneys general."
The case is Connecticut v. McGraw-Hill Cos et al, U.S.
District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-00311.