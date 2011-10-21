Oct 21 Standard & Poor's has argued to U.S.
regulators that it should not be accused of violating
securities laws in its ratings of a set of subprime
mortgage-related securities, according to a public filing by
S&P parent McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.
The company said that since receiving a notice from the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 22 that the
enforcement staff was weighing a case, S&P has presented "its
position on the issues raised and why the Commission should not
commence enforcement proceedings."
The company disclosed on Sept. 26 that S&P had received a
so-called Wells notice warning that the staff might urge the
full commission to bring a civil action against S&P for
violating federal securities laws with its ratings of a
collateralized debt obligation known as Delphinus CDO 2007-1.
The package of securitized mortgages received top grades
from S&P but quickly sourced.
The SEC issues Wells notices to give targets of
investigations a chance to present their positions before the
commission decides to make a formal case.
