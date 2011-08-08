Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* McGraw-Hill shares fall as much as 8.5 percent
* Rival Moody's Corp shares drop
* Country debt crises hurt bond business
* Bond issues pulled from market (Adds halt in new bond sales, updates stock prices)
NEW YORK, Aug 8 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's MHP.N shares fell as much as 8.5 percent on Monday after its Standard & Poor's unit stripped the U.S. government of its top debt ratings.
Shares of Moody's Corp (MCO.N), parent to S&P rival Moody's Investors Service, also fell.
The companies' stocks often move with changes in the outlook for the credit markets. S&P and Moody's are both paid fees to issue ratings when companies sell new bonds.
The stocks dropped as the market for new bond issues ground to a virtual halt. About six investment-grade corporate bond sales which were expected on Monday were pulled from the market, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters capital markets service. [nN1E777173]
Moody's Chief Executive Ray McDaniel cautioned in a conference call with stock analysts July 27 that a rating action on the U.S. government would probably cause "temporary market dislocations" which would hurt Moody's rating business.
The company saw that phenomenon a year ago when problems surfaced with Greece's debt, McDaniel said. How long the market trouble would last would depend on the time the government takes to come up with a long-term plan for its debt problems, he said.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States to AA-plus from AAA on Friday evening.
McGraw-Hill shares fell 7.7 percent to $38.45, and Moody's slipped 7.5 percent to $30.40, both on the New York Stock Exchange late Monday afternoon. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Richard Chang)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.