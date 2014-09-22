BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Sept 22 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc said it would sell McGraw Hill Construction to a private equity firm for $320 million.
Palo Alto, California-based Symphony Technology Group will buy McGraw Hill Construction, which provides construction industry data and analytics to owners, architects, engineers, product manufacturers, commercial real estate firms and financial services firms.
Chief Executive Douglas Peterson said the deal completes the company's reorganization plans to improve efficiency.
The company said in March that it was exploring strategic alternatives for McGraw Hill Construction.
McGraw Hill Construction, which generates about $170 million in annual revenue, has shifted away from legacy print products to data and analytics offerings.
Evercore Partners advised McGraw Hill Financial in the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.