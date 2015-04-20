PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency, appointed Robert MacKay corporate controller and senior vice president, effective May 1.
MacKay was also appointed the company's principal accounting officer, McGraw Hill said in a regulatory filing.
McGraw Hill's current corporate controller and principal accounting officer, Emmanuel Korakis, will join S&P Dow Jones Indices as chief financial officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: