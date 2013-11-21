Nov 21 Mcgraw Hill Ryerson Ltd : * Announces strategic initiatives * Says expects that this restructuring program will affect approximately 25

positions * Plans to consolidate its distribution capabilities into McGraw

Hill-education's U.S.-based distribution system * Restructuring initiative is expected to incur an estimated total one-time

expense of $2.2 million * Says intends to list for sale the head office building located at 300 water

street in Whitby, Ontario * Closing of the warehouse facility in 2014 as a result of the consolidation of

the distribution function * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage