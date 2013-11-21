Nov 21 Mcgraw Hill Ryerson Ltd :
* Announces strategic initiatives
* Says expects that this restructuring program will affect
approximately 25
positions
* Plans to consolidate its distribution capabilities into
McGraw
Hill-education's U.S.-based distribution system
* Restructuring initiative is expected to incur an estimated
total one-time
expense of $2.2 million
* Says intends to list for sale the head office building
located at 300 water
street in Whitby, Ontario
* Closing of the warehouse facility in 2014 as a result of the
consolidation of
the distribution function
