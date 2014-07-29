BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 28 McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth in its ratings services due to an increase in bond issuances.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $292 million, or $1.06 per share, for the first quarter ended June 30, from $250 million, or 90 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes