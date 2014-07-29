July 28 McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth in its ratings services due to an increase in bond issuances.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $292 million, or $1.06 per share, for the first quarter ended June 30, from $250 million, or 90 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)