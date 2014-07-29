BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
* Net income $1.06/shr vs. est 99 cents/shr
* Revenue rises 7.7 pct to $1.35 bln
* Raises full-year adjusted earnings forecast (Adds details)
July 28 McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by growth in its Standard & Poor's ratings unit due to a resurgent bond market.
The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.80-$3.90 per share from $3.75-$3.85 per share.
Revenue from the S&P business rose 11 percent to $664 million in the quarter, accounting for nearly half of McGraw Hill's total revenue.
Net income attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations rose 17 percent, to $292 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.35 billion.
Global debt issuance rose 12 percent to $1.58 trillion in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
S&P rival Moody's Corp also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit last week, as revenue rose in its bond ratings business. Moody's raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.
McGraw Hill shares, which have risen 11 percent since the company last reported results in April, closed at $82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Thomson Reuters Corp competes with McGraw Hill in providing information related to the financial and commodities markets. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
