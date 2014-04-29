China approves fewer GMO crop imports, hampering trade-US industry group
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
* Net income from cont ops $0.89/share vs. $0.54/share
* Indices revenue jumps 18%; Platts revenue up 14%
* Standard & Poor's revenue up 1 pct (Adds details, CEO comment)
April 29 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven mainly by its indices business and Platts, its energy and metals information provider.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $248 million, or 89 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $153 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
That was just above the average analyst forecast earnings of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices delivered outstanding revenue growth...," Chief Executive Douglas Peterson said in a statement.
"The robust performance of these businesses more than offset the impact of tough year-over-year bond issuance comparisons at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services," he said.
Total global debt issuance fell 4 percent to $1.6 trillion during the first quarter of 2014 - the slowest start to a year since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Rival Moody's Corp reported a 16-percent jump in its net income last week as the strength in its analytics business helped weather a slowdown in bond issuance.
Revenue at McGraw Hill's S&P Dow Jones Indices business rose 18 percent to $137 million, while revenue from Platts rose 14 percent to $148 million.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which is the biggest unit by revenue, posted a modest 1 percent revenue growth during the period.
New York-based McGraw Hill's shares closed at $75.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have fallen about 3 percent since the beginning of the year.
Thomson Reuters competes with McGraw Hill Financial in providing innformation related to financial and commodties markets. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rodney Joyce)
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
LONDON, March 21 Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos.
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender