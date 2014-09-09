Sept 9 MCH Group AG : * Says H1 operating income 335.8 million Swiss francs - 2.6 % below the previous year * Says H1 EBITDA 94.7 million Swiss francs which is 30.8 % above first half of 2013 (72.4 million Swiss francs) * Says H1 group profit is 56.7 million Swiss francs, boosted by 50.8 % compared with the same period for 2013 (37.6 million Swiss francs) * Says is expecting FY 2014 result in the region of the result for the 2013 financial year * Source text: bit.ly/1tGq9EN * Further company coverage