FRANKFURT Feb 18 Dutch buyout firm Egeria BV is selling car parts maker Mirror Controls international (MCi) in a deal potentially worth 400 million euros ($455 mln), two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Egeria, which bought MCi in 2012 for 180 million euros from Bregal Capital, has asked investment bank Lincoln International to organise the auction, the people said.

The private equity investor will offer the Dutch maker of parts used for adjusting the position of car exterior side mirrors to other auto suppliers and buyout groups.

It is hoping to fetch a multiple of 6-7 times MCi's 60 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expected for 2015, one of the sources said.

Lincoln declined to comment. Egeria was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)