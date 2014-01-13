BRIEF-Lazard Ltd CEO Kenneth Jacobs' FY 2016 total compensation $11.64 mln vs $11.68 mln
* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
NEW YORK Jan 13 McKesson Corp : * Shares resume trading, now down 6.9 percent
* TSX closes down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61
* Tiger global management llc reports 9 percent passive stake in teladoc inc, as of march 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: