* Mill road capital offers $20.00 per share to acquire lifetime brands, inc.
FRANKFURT Jan 14 McKesson said on Tuesday it was tendered 72.33 percent of Celesio shares, taking into account the dilutive effect of convertible bonds, short of the 75 percent it needed to gain control of the German drugs distributor.
U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson said late on Monday it had failed to win enough support for a $8.4 billion offer to buy German peer Celesio.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand