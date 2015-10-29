Oct 29 With a lucrative supply deal hanging in the balance, drug distributor McKesson Corp moved to reassure investors on Thursday by announcing its retention of a contract with Omnicare, a supplier of prescription medicines to nursing homes.

The company's shares rose 2 percent after it also raised its profit forecast and announced a $2 billion share buyback.

McKesson sources and distributes drugs for Rite Aid Corp , the drugstore chain that agreed this week to be bought by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

That deal calls into question its long-standing contract with Rite Aid, because Walgreens sources its drugs from a rival distributor, AmerisourceBergen Corp. Neither drugstore chain has commented on its plans for these contracts.

McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren said the company's relationship with Rite Aid "remained strong" but did not provide further details during a call with analysts on Thursday.

He did, however, announce that McKesson had signed a deal with another major drugstore operator, CVS Health Corp, to retain Omnicare's long-term care and specialty distribution business.

Omnicare was acquired by CVS Health this year.

Hammergren also cited an expanded distribution deal with grocery store operator Albertsons Companies Inc, due to begin in 2016, as evidence of the company's ability to attract more customers.

McKesson's shares fell 4 percent on Tuesday, the same day that reports of the Walgreens-Rite Aid deal first emerged. Although they closed up at $186.25 on Thursday, they are still below their Monday close of $189.54.

Rite Aid has been McKesson's customer for more than 15 years. The companies signed an expanded five-year contract in 2014, through which McKesson added generic drugs to its distribution, where earlier it had sourced only branded drugs.

Three analysts estimated that the Rite Aid contract is worth anywhere from $15 billion to $25 billion a year to McKesson, or up to 15 percent of its annual revenue.

San Francisco-based McKesson's revenue was $179 billion in the year ended March 31.

The key winner from a Walgreens-Rite Aid merger is likely to be AmerisourceBergen, which has been Walgreens' main distributor since it acquired Alliance Boots last year.

If it emerges as the sole distributor for the combined Walgreens-Rite Aid, AmerisourceBergen could get an earnings boost in 2016 of as much as 18 percent, or $1.03 per share, analysts said.

AmerisourceBergen's shares, which rose 4 percent to $97.54 on Tuesday, closed at $96.82 on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)