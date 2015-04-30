Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it settled with several federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, claims alleging suspicious order reporting practices for controlled substances.
The company said it would pay $150 million and suspend at least three distribution centers' registrations for two years in the least as part of the settlement.
The U.S. Department of Justice was not immediately available for comment.
The suspensions will not result in supply disruptions to any customer, McKesson said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1zhJqjY)
The company's pharmaceutical distribution of certain controlled substances at its Landover, Maryland distribution center, was also being investigated.
McKesson said it had already accounted for Thursday's settlement in its financial year ended on March 31. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.